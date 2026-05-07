Midday Update: Tornado Watch Issued, VECA to relocate after closure notice, Ted Turner local impact, and more

Thursday, May 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Thursday Forecast: A tornado watch has been issued until 2:00 p.m. Severe storms are set to roll through during the afternoon hours. The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and flooding. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Strong Storms Today (5-7-2026)

2) Valdosta Early College Academy program to relocate following district vote. The Valdosta City School Board approved the transition on Wednesday after parents and community members pushed back against the program's closure.

Valdosta Early College Academy to relocate to J.L. Newbern Middle School after school board vote

3) Rodjrick Thomas' family seeks answers nearly 2 years after his death. Thomas was shot multiple times during the early hours of May 13th, 2024, at a former bottle club called "Big B" in Suwannee County. Detectives say about 100 people were in the area when the shooting occurred. No arrest has been made.

Maya Sargent Family of Rodjrick Thomas seeks answers nearly 2 years after Live Oak shooting death

4) Jefferson County neighbors remember Ted Turner. Turner was known for his conservation efforts and philanthropy. The CNN founder and media mogul was 87 years old. In Jefferson County, Turner was known as a neighbor and a philanthropist. He lived on Avalon Plantation and helped fund the Jefferson County Youth Council and local 4-H programs.

Jefferson County Neighbors Remember Ted Turner

5) Florida CFO’s hurricane prep tour draws Democratic criticism over state resources.

CFO Blaise Ingoglia is launching a statewide door-to-door effort to hand out storm-season information to homeowners, starting in coastal communities before moving inland. The materials include guidance on emergency kits, evacuation planning, insurance claims, fraud prevention, and who to call after a hurricane.

Florida CFO’s hurricane prep tour draws Democratic criticism over state resources

6) Class of 2026 faces a tough job market and AI worries. College graduates are entering a labor market shaped by fewer jobs, and a growing AI presence.

Class of 2026 faces a tough job market and AI worries

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