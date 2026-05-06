Jefferson County Neighbors Remember Ted Turner

Ted Turner, the media mogul who founded CNN and transformed the television industry, has died. He was 87 years old.

Turner launched the first 24-hour news network in 1980, a move that changed how the world consumed news. He also owned three Atlanta sports teams and was widely recognized for his conservation efforts.

In Jefferson County, Turner was known as a neighbor and a philanthropist. He lived on Avalon Plantation and helped fund the Jefferson County Youth Council and local 4-H programs.

Larry Halsey, a former Jefferson County IFAS Extension director, says Turner left a lasting mark on the community.

"He was a large landowner in the county, moved to his residence here. He and his son both did a lot for conservation work, youth work, and just general community services," Halsey said.

"I know he's been a friend of the county and a supporter as well as a landholding taxpayer. We don't mind having him as a neighbor as well as a philanthropist," Halsey said.

Turner married Jane Fonda on Avalon Plantation. The two were married for ten years. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says Reverend A. I. Dixie of Quincy officiated the ceremony.

Turner's family is preparing a private service and a public memorial in the coming days.

Turner Enterprises says he was surrounded by family when he died. A cause was not released. Turner was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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