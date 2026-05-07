Thursday Storm Update: A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued (5-7-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL — A TORNADO WATCH has been issued this morning.

Strong to severe storms capable of producing tornadoes will be passing through later this morning and through the afternoon.

This includes our central and western counties, but could extend through the morning.

This will expire at 10 A.M. this morning, but could also be extended depending on how fast these storms move.

Click here to see a full forecast for these coming storms.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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