SUWANEE COUNTY, FL — Nearly two years after Rodjrick Thomas was shot and killed in Live Oak, his family and law enforcement are urging anyone with information to come forward.

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Family of Rodjrick Thomas seeks answers nearly 2 years after Live Oak shooting death

Thomas was shot multiple times during the early hours of May 13th, 2024 at a former bottle club called "Big B" in Suwannee County. Detectives say about 100 people were in the area when the shooting occurred. No arrest has been made.

His mother, Claudette Williams, remembered her son as someone full of life and generosity.

"He was very outgoing, very lovable. He would give a person a shirt off his back if he could," Williams said.

Thomas' grandmother, Lula Mae Johnson, said the uncertainty of not knowing who is responsible has weighed on her since the night her grandson was killed.

"The whole time that it happened, I've been wondering if they ever get the person that did it, you know, hoping that they would get them, you know, whoever it was," Johnson said.

Detective Jeramie Chesire with Live Oak Police Department said the case is not being classified as a cold case and that investigators believe someone in the community has answers.

"We do know that there were people that saw what happened, and we're asking the community support to help us solve this case, to come forward, and to do what's right to help bring justice to this family," Chesire said.

Williams echoed that call, saying the stakes are personal, and asking for anyone who might be holding back information to come forward.

"Because a crime being committed and this murder needs to be solved, and if it was that one of their loved ones, wouldn't they want it?" Williams said.

Thomas's family plans to hand out fliers around Live Oak on Saturday containing his picture and information on how to submit a tip. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for credible information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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