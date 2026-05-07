First To Know Weather - Severe Storms Possible Today (5-7-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL — It is extremely warm to start today, and very muggy as well. Temperatures are in the low 70s and even some low 60s. Patchy fog is popping up in cooler areas. The bigger threat for today are the strong or severe storms which can push through from around 11 A.M- 4 P.M.

The severe storm chances are along a slow moving cold front, which is set to become a stationary front. This makes it tricky to nail down how quick it can move, and the strength along it. The areas that the front is moving into will be extremely warm, and very muggy. These are two conditions storms need to thrive in, and with highs in the upper 80s, and low 90s today, conditions are favorable for storm development.

Main Threats: Damaging Winds, Frequent Lightning, Flooding

Abc 27

We are also in a Tornado Watch until 10 A.M. but this can get extended. The Tornado chances are higher than it looked yesterday, but still fairly low.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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