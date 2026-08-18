Midday Update: Tallahassee city commission election, Data Center concerns in Valdosta, FAMU move-in, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, August 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 6 candidates face off for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3. ABC 27 sat down with all six at City Hall and asked them why they want to serve and what they want voters to know before casting a ballot.

Meet the 6 candidates running for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 before Tuesday's vote

2) Florida emergency management director Kevin Guthrie joins Jay Collins' ticket. Collins announced the pick just hours before the primary, as he tries to close a significant polling gap with frontrunner Byron Donalds.

Jay Collins picks Florida emergency management director as running mate

3) Residents demand moratorium on data center development as Lowndes County studies & drafts future ordinances. Residents are calling for a six-month pause on data center development in Lowndes County while officials draft new rules on water use, noise, setbacks and environmental protections.

Lowndes County residents demand moratorium on data center development as county drafts new ordinance

4) FAMU students return to campus for fall move-in. Move-in began Monday, with students and their families spending the day unloading cars and getting settled into residence halls.

FAMU students move back to campus ahead of the fall semester in Tallahassee

5) $20k grant helps Grady County deputies upgrade gear. The grant comes as Grady County EMS continues to respond to hundreds of trauma-related calls each year.

$20,000 grant helps Grady County deputies upgrade gear to protect themselves and neighbors

6) Tuesday Forecast: We reached 100° in Tallahassee on Monday, which broke the previous record of 99° set in 2000. Our area is under an Extreme Heat Warning until 8:00 p.m. We could get close to that, if not reach it, today with highs again in the upper 90s. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Near Record Heat This Election Day

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