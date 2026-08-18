First to Know Weather - Near Record Heat This Election Day

Abc 27

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It is election day in Florida today! Temperatures will start in the low 80s and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. The earlier you can get to the polls today the better, because we are near records for our highs this afternoon.

We reached 100° in Tallahassee yesterday which broke the previous record of 99° set in 2000. We could get close to that, if not reach it, today with highs again in the upper 90s. This could match the record set in 1993. Unfortunately that is not all.

We are in an Extreme Heat Warning for all of our counties. The heat index can reach as high as 118° by the late afternoon. Storms can pop up after 2pm, and become stronger around 5pm, so be prepared for a loud and rainy ride home from work, or to the polls.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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