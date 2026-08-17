Residents demand moratorium on data center development as Lowndes County studies & drafts future ordinances

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Residents in Lowndes County are calling for a six-month moratorium on data center development while the county studies potential impacts and drafts new regulations — and some say the answers they have received from county leaders so far are not enough.

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Lowndes County residents demand moratorium on data center development as county drafts new ordinance

The concern follows the July 2025 rezoning of 719 acres to light manufacturing, with residents questioning what could eventually be built on the land. The county says no data center application has been submitted, but neighbors want protections in place before one ever reaches that point.

Jenn Farrell said the community has not been given adequate assurances.

"Because there is far too much information available from areas where these data centers, these hyperscale data centers, exist, where they are already destroying communities, destroying land, and we feel like they have not done their due diligence in order to put one in place," Farrell said.

Officials say they are reviewing citizen concerns, environmental issues and ordinances from other communities while drafting supplemental standards that would be released publicly before final consideration.

The county's proposed approach could include additional rules addressing water use, noise, setbacks and other environmental concerns. County officials also say any future development requiring additional roads, water or sewer infrastructure would put those costs on the developer — not taxpayers.

For some residents, the issue has grown beyond what could be built. Laura Hannah said it has become about whether the community feels heard.

"It feels disrespectful. They're not really listening to what we have to say, even though we're the taxpayers and they represent us. We don't feel represented," Hannah said.

Britta Mink urged those not directly affected by potential development to consider the broader impact.

"Just because it's not in your backyard does not mean that it's not going to hurt someone that you care about and someone that you love. And even if you don't know someone who lives in that area, just imagine, what if it was you?" Mink said.

Neighbors say they want commissioners to pause before any proposal arrives. County leaders say they will publicly release their proposed ordinance before commissioners consider it.

For more information on Lowndes County's stance on data centers, visit their Data Center Considerations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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