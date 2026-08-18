Heat Alert: Extreme Heat Warning Issued

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for our all of our counties today from 11 P.M. till 8 P.M.

The heat index today will be at least 113° and as high as 118° across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The further away from the coast you get, the better the heat index can be. The air temperature will be in the mid to upper 90s, possibly near records in some areas including Tallahassee.

The heat trend is not breaking yet, and we could see another heat warning tomorrow, stay cool and hydrated out there.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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