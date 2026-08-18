COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FAMU students are moving back to campus in Tallahassee ahead of the fall semester, with move-in running through the week.

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FAMU students move back to campus ahead of the fall semester in Tallahassee

Florida A&M University students are moving back to campus as the new school year approaches.

Move-in began Monday, with students and their families spending the day unloading cars and getting settled into residence halls. For some students, it marks their first time living on campus. For others, it is a return to familiar territory.

Sarah Dominguez, a resident director at FAMU, said the energy on campus was palpable as students arrived.

"It's so exciting; summer was fun. It was very quiet, but it really is such a treat to see so many excited faces, so many people starting their Rattler journeys and so many Rattler families," Dominguez said.

For at least one returning student, the moment carried mixed emotions.

"It's a bit bittersweet being that I'm a senior. You know this is my last time actually getting to experience my undergrad, but it's also exciting because I know that I made it. I'm a senior!" Oksana Sun said.

Move-in is scheduled to continue through the remainder of the week as more students return to Tallahassee. With the start of the semester just around the corner, Dominguez said the university is ready to welcome its students.

"We're so excited to have our Rattlers back and welcome new Rattlers for the very first time. We have a very special place in students' lives where we can assist them on their journey in their growth, and so it really is such a privilege to be able to serve them through this process," Dominguez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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