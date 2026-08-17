DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Six candidates are competing for an open seat on the Tallahassee City Commission, each bringing a different background and reason for running.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Meet the 6 candidates running for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 before Tuesday's vote

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose among the candidates vying for Seat 3. ABC 27 sat down with all six at City Hall and asked them why they want to serve and what they want voters to know before casting a ballot.

Darryl "Dar WaveMaker" Alfred grew up in Tallahassee public housing. He said he entered the race because he didn't see his experience reflected in the field.

"I've been facing the public since I was a teenager and having organic conversations about what the city is today and what we want it to become."

Talethia O. Edwards' path to the ballot started outside City Hall. She said years of organizing and advocating for policy change convinced her it was time to try making that policy herself.

"I came here 25 years ago as a first-generation college student and, like most, thinking that after I got my degree I would leave. That didn't happen."

Max Herrle is Tallahassee-born and said his connection to local issues didn't begin with this campaign.

"I've been involved in this work for the last 20 years. I'm not new to this. I'm true to this."

PJ Perez traces his interest in city government back to working with neighborhoods on Tallahassee's south side after graduating from FSU.

"I just wanted to voters to know that they have my full attention, that I wanna do what I've been doing in the classroom for 15+ years... I just help people thrive."

Norm Roche has already served in elected office as a Leon County Commissioner. He said his approach to City Hall would be to leave national political fights outside the door.

"I'm focused on our city, our city, our community, and our time."

Tom Derzypolski also brings his own reason for seeking the open seat.

"Listen, I have priorities in my life that include my faith and my family and service this community, so for 25 years, my family and I have always been volunteering."

Six candidates are asking for the same job, each making a different case. Tuesday, that decision belongs to voters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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