Midday Update: Suspected FSU shooter trial update, Lingering questions after double murder in Wakulla, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, August 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FSU shooting suspect's trial set for October in Tallahassee. The April 2025 attack left 2 people dead and 6 others injured, including FSU students. Phoenix Ikner is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the capital case.

FSU Shooting Trial: Jury selection set for October as case moves forward

2) Family demands justice in Wakulla County double homicide case. Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Captain Brett Surace addressed whether a suspect was in custody, noting the case does not appear to be a random crime.

Wakulla County double homicide: Family demands justice after murders in Sopchoppy

3) Amendment 3 survives court fight-but its ballot pitch does not. The ruling does not remove Amendment 3 from the ballot or decide whether the proposed property-tax changes are good policy. It changes what voters will read before making that decision.

Florida’s property-tax amendment pitch must be rewritten, judge rules

4) Lowndes County Schools welcomes students back with new district initiative. The "Made Here. Built Here." initiative focuses on relationships, free meals, and Welcome Wednesday celebrations.

Lowndes County Schools welcomes students back with connections-first approach and new district initiative

5) Wednesday Forecast: We're settling into the mid 80s this midday, and we will climb a bit more into the low 90s by the late afternoon. Overall it is going to be a standard summer day. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

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