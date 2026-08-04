Family identifies loved ones in Sopchoppy investigation

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about an investigation on Otter Creek Road in Sopchoppy that left two people dead.

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Two dead in Sopchoppy criminal investigation as family waits over 15 hours for answers

Family members identified the victims as John Luper and his girlfriend Rebecca. A dog was also killed.

Family said they waited over 15 hours to get any information about what happened to their loved ones. Deputies told them about the deaths around 4 p.m.

The law enforcement presence on Otter Creek Road wrapped up around 6 or 7 p.m. Monday.

After deputies left, family members allowed ABC27's Serena Davanzo onto the property. The victim's sister, Ronda, did not want to speak on camera but shared her reaction to seeing her brother's destroyed home.

"It's hard to even see this," Ronda said.

"He is my only baby brother, my only other sibling. I have nobody; my mom has lost two boys," Ronda said.

She said Rebecca's family was also at a loss.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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