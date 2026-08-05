LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Lowndes County Schools is kicking off the new school year with a focus on relationships before curriculum, introducing a new district-wide initiative and welcoming students back with an annual celebration.

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Lowndes County Schools welcomes students back with connections-first approach and new district initiative

The first day of school began before students ever reach campus. The district trained bus drivers on safety and relationship-building as they prepare to transport about 7,500 students each day.

District leaders say every employee — from transportation to nutrition — is part of creating a successful school year.

The district is also introducing the new "Made Here. Built Here." initiative this year, highlighting the relationships and opportunities that help students thrive.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher says connections are at the heart of the effort.

"The first thing we make here is connections and relationships. Then we build upon students' futures by giving them rigorous academics and opportunities to succeed," Wilcher said.

Newly-named Lowndes High School Teacher of the Year Amy Whitehead says welcoming freshmen has become her favorite part of the job.

"My favorite thing really is getting all of those freshmen and building that confidence to get plugged into our school. We have so many clubs and activities, and I want them to know it's okay not to be perfect. Learn to be a learner," Whitehead said.

Students will be greeted with music, signs, and cheering staff during the district's annual Welcome Wednesday celebration.

"We'll be down there with the music blaring and our signs out. We'll have a tunnel for those children to come through...I'll absolutely be down there probably singing and dancing as well," Wilcher said.

The district is also continuing free breakfast and lunch for every student while encouraging parents to stay connected through the One Lowndes app and community events throughout the school year.

District leaders say the excitement isn't just about the first day, it's about building relationships that last all year long.

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