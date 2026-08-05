First To Know Weather - A Typical Summer Day (8-5-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s across the area today. Overall it is going to be a standard summer day.

We will be settling into the mid 80s by midday, and we will climb a bit more into the low 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index will be reasonable in the upper 90s and cutting off around 102° at the highest. Thundershowers will pick up around 12 P.M. and will be clearing up around 8 P.M.

More rain is on the way for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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