Midday Update: Student dies after shooting in Madison County, 'Ride to Remember' 9/11 memorial ride, and more

September 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Boy dies after shooting in Madison County Saturday. The sheriff's office received reports of the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. They found the male victim near Old County Camp Road and Vera Avenue. EMS transported him to the Madison County Memorial Hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The District School Board of Madison County released a statement saying the boy was a Madison County High School student.

2) 'Ride to Remember' 9/11 memorial rolls through Tallahassee. On Sunday, the Defenders Motorcycle Club continues to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, with an annual memorial ride.

3) TPD Youth Citizens Advisory Council takes on school safety with Tallahassee Police. The council is helping build trust between teens and law enforcement, offering students a voice in community policing and school safety efforts.

4) Monday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, low 90s following a fall-like morning. As the week continues, we could see some spotty showers, but skies will mostly remain clear. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

