Boy dies after shooting in Madison County Saturday

MADISON, Fla. — A boy was shot and killed in Madison County late Saturday night. That's according to a post from Madison County Sheriff David Harper.

The sheriff's office received reports of the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. They found the male victim near Old County Camp Road and Vera Avenue. EMS transported him to the Madison County Memorial Hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

County investigators and FDLE agents say they found 2 firearms at the scene and several spent shell casings. They believe 2 people exchanged gunfire, but it's unclear if the victim fired shots.

The sheriff's post did not mention an arrest in this case, but an investigation is underway. The sheriff has urged anyone with information about what happened to call investigators at 850-973-4001 ext. 1.