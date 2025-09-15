First To Know Weather - Cool Mornings Feel Like Fall

TALLAHASSEE, FL — With official fall being one week from today, our mornings are crisp, cool, and comfortable.

The dry air from last week is still hanging around, letting us continue this early fall like start to our days. Skies will remain mostly sunny as they have been. High temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Later in the week, more warmth and moisture from the gulf could spill into the area. This shift should warm us out of this cooler trend. We could also see a few spotty showers, but the skies will be what changes the most. Instead of almost completely clear skies, we will have a mix of both sun and clouds.

