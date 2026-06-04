Midday Update: Pop-up parties warning, Jefferson Co. residents reach out to DeSantis about Trulieve, & more

Thursday, June 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Tallahassee teen killed at pop-up party as police warn parents about unsanctioned events. There have been 5 similar events in two weeks. This stat has Tallahassee police warning parents about the dangers of unsanctioned events.

Tallahassee teen killed at pop-up party as police warn parents about unsanctioned events

2) Jefferson County residents raise concerns about Trulieve facility, ask governor to step in. The group says residents have voiced concerns ranging from odors to environmental impacts and is now asking state leaders to take a closer look.

Jefferson County residents raise concerns about Trulieve facility, ask governor to step in

3) As hurricane season begins, one Georgia farmer reflects on Michael's devastation and how to prepare. Hurricane season is underway, and emergency preparedness is top of mind for many families across Southwest Georgia.

As hurricane season begins, one Georgia farmer reflects on Michael's devastation and how to prepare

4) Rockin' Reds fishing tournament honors Gage Pitman's memory while supporting Wakulla County youth. Gage Pitman was 22 years old when he was killed in 2018. His family honored his love of fishing and the outdoors by founding a tournament in his name that continues to grow each year.

Rockin' Reds fishing tournament honors Gage Pitman's memory while supporting Wakulla County youth

5) Thursday Forecast: We are cooler this midday, only in the upper 70s and low 80s. The highs will be a little warmer heading into the late afternoon in the mid to low 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Sunny and dry today (6-4-2026)

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