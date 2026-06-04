First To Know Weather - Sunny and dry today (6-4-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — Temperatures are spread out from the mid 50s to the low 60s this morning. We are verging on jacket weather, and with the little wind we have, you may want to consider one. Skies will start off quite sunny, and only a few clouds will pop up through the afternoon.

We are cooler this midday only in the upper 70s and low 80s. The highs will be a little warmer heading into the late afternoon in the mid to low 80s. Some upper 80s can spread across the coastline.

The drier pattern wont last for long. The mugginess will return on Sunday and will continue through next week. This will lay the groundwork for showers to return, but for now the chances are low to start the next work week.

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