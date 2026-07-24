Midday Update: New plan for CSC Leon, Cairo Summer Camp focuses on literacy, Fl U.S. Senate fight, and more

Friday, July 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) CSC Leon's new plan targets youth mental health, family needs. The plan focuses on kindergarten readiness, youth mental health, family well-being, food insecurity, housing stability, and helping more young adults succeed after high school.

Children's Services Council of Leon County unveils 4-year strategic plan focused on youth mental health, family needs

2) Gadsden County voters to decide commission, school board races. Community leaders say those offices play an important role in shaping the county's future, making decisions that affect education, economic development, infrastructure, natural resources, and other issues that impact residents every day.

Gadsden County voters to decide commission, school board, and conservation races on Aug. 18

3) Cairo nonprofit uses hands-on lessons to boost literacy among kids this summer. The Cairo Community Summer Reading and Nutrition Camp is a free program focused on improving reading skills through interactive, hands-on lessons.

Cairo nonprofit uses hands-on lessons to boost literacy among kids this summer

4) Florida's U.S. Senate fight heating up in two areas: money and message. Florida’s U.S. Senate fight is starting to split along two fronts—money and message. The GOP incumbent conjuring an old enemy in US politics— Communism, while the leading Democrat is touting a fundraising haul.

Florida's U.S. Senate fight heating up in two areas: money and message

5) Weekend Forecast: By midday, we will enter the mid/upper 80s, climbing into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. Scattered storms are expected throughout the weekend, with rain expected to begin around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Heat is on

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.