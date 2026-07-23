GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County voters will head to the polls on Aug. 18 to decide races for the County Commission, School Board, and the Soil and Water Conservation District.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Gadsden County voters to decide commission, school board, and conservation races on Aug. 18

Community leaders say those offices play an important role in shaping the county's future, making decisions that affect education, economic development, infrastructure, natural resources, and other issues that impact residents every day.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, voters ages 18 to 29 continue to have the lowest turnout of any age group. In the 2024 election, only 47 percent of eligible voters in that age group cast a ballot.

Curtis Taylor, CEO and president of the Tallahassee Urban League, said the stakes of staying home are generational.

"The same signs that they were carrying 60 years ago were carrying those same signs today. So I think to myself will 60 years from now… will our grandkids and future kids be carrying those same signs 60 years from now. That is quite possible if we don't get involved. That is quite possible if we don't vote."

Community leaders say they hope more young adults recognize that local races are often decided by a small number of votes, meaning each ballot can make a difference.

Whether it's choosing county commissioners, school board members, or Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors, every race helps shape the future of Gadsden County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.