First To Know Weather - Storms Return This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. That should continue through the afternoon, but a few showers can pop up after 2 P.M.

By midday we will enter the mid/upper 80s, climbing into the sweltering upper 90s by the late afternoon. While there is a chance of showers this afternoon the better chance will be this evening. Thundershowers and rain can become more scattered after sunset tonight, clearing up long before sunrise tomorrow.

Scattered storms are expected throughout the weekend. As of now Saturday morning should be cleared, but starting around 1 P.M. they can pick up. These will be off and on throughout the day and even into the night. Sunday morning will start off stormy, but more sun can pop up in the afternoon. The chance of rain slowly drops the later into Sunday we get.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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