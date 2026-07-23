DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Kaetlyn Tarver is 13 years old and usually spends her summers playing basketball. This summer, she met new people, had some fun and learned something that will stay with her.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Cairo nonprofit uses hands-on lessons to boost literacy among kids this summer

Tarver was one of 40 kids who attended the Cairo Community Summer Reading and Nutrition Camp, a free program focused on improving reading skills through interactive, hands-on lessons. Campers received 3 meals a day and learned culinary skills, fire safety, and human anatomy alongside traditional literacy instruction.

Tarver said the camp helped her understand the importance of reading.

"Like, I didn't think it used to be, like, so important. Like, of course it's important because we read every day, but, like, going into the camp, noticing a lot of my peers didn't know how to read, and myself, but this camp helped me realize that we all need to learn how to read," Tarver said.

The camp was a partnership between T and S Foundation and Kids Against Hunger. T and S Foundation Founder Tim Henry said the goal was simple — empower kids.

"What we want to do is empower our kids. So about empowering is let's invite them into a camp, and let's make sure they're ready. Let's see where they stand, and let's help them to grow. Let's give them that nurturing and that love and show them that we really do care. We're just not dumping something off on them, but we're going to be here for the long haul with them. So during your summer, if you sacrifice it, we're going to sacrifice it. We're going to come together for one mission, to grow a child," Henry said.

For Tarver, the experience left a lasting impression.

"It built my confidence, and my spelling, and reading, and speaking," Tarver said.

At the end of the camp, participants received certificates, backpacks filled with supplies, and a new pair of shoes.

Beyond reading, organizers hope the experiences and connections kids made this summer will inspire them to dream bigger and pursue careers they may not have considered before.

This is the first year of the camp. Leaders plan to bring it back next summer with math added to the curriculum.

Those looking to volunteer or donate can visit the foundation website or connect with the organization through its Facebook page for more information on how to help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.