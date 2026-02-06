Midday Update: Leon commissioners examine mobile home park issues, LCS, LCTA negotiations to resume, & more

Friday, February 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast

1) Leon County commissioners looking into more complaints about mobile home park. After a days-long water outage, county leaders and crews visited Florida Sun Estates Two on Wednesday and Thursday to address the issue and provide relief to neighbors.

2) LCS, LCTA set to return to bargaining table for teacher salary negotiations. In November, the two parties reached impasse and called in a third party to review the books and make recommendations to the school board. However, after discussing the situation with legal counsel in the new year, district officials decided to attempt one more round of direct negotiations.

3) Local organization delivers groceries to Gadsden County families impacted by ICE. Families across Gadsden County say recent immigration enforcement activity has left them afraid to do everyday things, with some keeping doors closed and putting routines on hold due to state and national immigration crackdowns.

4) ‘Why are lawmakers focusing on the wrong stuff?’ Teachers push back at Capitol. Florida’s teachers’ union is urging lawmakers to rethink education funding and policy priorities as the legislative session reaches its midpoint, warning the state is falling short on delivering high-quality public education.

6) Weekend Forecast: Today, we will be in the mid 60s, and will stay in the 60s throughout the weekend. The mornings will still get a little frosty, especially Sunday morning, heading into the low 30s, but the afternoon will still be perfect for outdoor plans! First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

