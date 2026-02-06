Local organization delivers groceries to Gadsden County families impacted by ICE

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Families across Gadsden County say recent immigration enforcement activity has left them afraid to do everyday things, with some keeping doors closed and putting routines on hold due to state and national immigration crackdowns.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Immigration fears keep Gadsden County families inside their homes

As the U.S. and the state of Florida crack down on illegal immigration, one local organization says some Gadsden County families are living in constant fear.

The group is now stepping in to help, meeting families where they are and making sure they're not facing this alone.

United Voices of Gadsden, also known as Voces Unidas de Gadsden, says dozens of families have reached out to them after being affected by recent ICE activity in the area. Organizers say the fear goes beyond immigration status and is impacting parents and children alike, with some afraid to leave their homes.

"The fact that people are living like that here in my county in Gadsden County. I'm somebody who can respond," Susan Smith said.

Smith is a member of Voces Unidas de Gadsden.

"I have family, I have friends, I have neighbors that this is all affecting. Everything that has started, you know, at the beginning of last year is affecting them. I mean it affects all of us," Voces Unidas de Gadsden organizer Briseida Morales said.

The fear is causing the group to step in. They're offering direct, personal support by delivering groceries to families throughout Gadsden County, even driving long distances to reach homes where families are afraid to be seen.

In some cases, volunteers say they don't knock at all. Bags of food are quietly left on front porches, allowing families to receive help without exposing themselves.

Organizers say these small acts are about more than food. They're about trust, dignity, and reminding families they're not alone.

"It makes me feel like I can do more. Like, I want to help them more. I don't do it for recognition, none of that. I just I like helping people out. I feel happy that the kids love to see us coming and coming to the house, coming to the doorstep, knocking. Really sweet kids," Voces Unidas de Gadsden member Emiliano Miguel said.

United Voices of Gadsden says anyone who needs help or anyone interested in donating can contact the group directly at their email: vocesunidasdegadsden@gmail.com.

You can also follow their social media here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.