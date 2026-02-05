HAPPENING TODAY: Public school advocates call on Florida Legislature to strengthen education funding

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Education Association and public school leaders from across the state will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the need for the Legislature to strengthen public schools.

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., at the Florida Education Association headquarters in Tallahassee, will address educator salaries, voucher and charter transparency, and other critical issues facing public education in Florida.

"Public schools are your schools," advocates emphasized in announcing the press conference.

The event comes as the Florida Legislature continues its session, with education funding and policy remaining key topics of debate among lawmakers.

WTXL is set to speak with the Leon Classroom Teachers Association regarding policies they are looking to see advance this session.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

