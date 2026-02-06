First To Know Weather - A Great Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning is a step backwards with freezing temperatures returning. We are in the upper 20s and mid 30s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Luckily we do not have many more freezes in our future, at least for now.

Temperatures, for the most part, stay average or above average at least in the afternoons. Today, for example, will be in the mid 60s. However, the mornings are a little more complicated. With drier air, and clearer skies there are not many factors that will let us stay warm overnight. As we progress through next week, an increase in moisture could hold more warmth, which will bring our morning lows into the 40s and 50s, and the afternoons into the mid 70s.

This weekend looks wonderful. Even though a weak, dry, cold front will push through for Saturday. Afternoon highs will stay in the 60s. The mornings will still get a little frosty, especially Sunday morning, but the afternoon will still be perfect for outdoor plans!

Abc 27

Right before the Super Bowl, for instance, will be warm and sunny. Winds will be calmer as well, so you wont have to weigh down your napkins.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.