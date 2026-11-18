TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — November 18th, 2026: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County commissioners sworn in, finalize Flock camera ban in first meeting as reshaped board. New chairman David O'Keefe outlined the board's priorities, which included affordable housing and community health.

Leon County commissioners sworn in, finalize Flock camera ban in first meeting as reshaped board

2) Wakulla County commissioners approve employee raises and partial senior center funding. Commissioners preserved previously approved funding while debating how to prepare for a multimillion-dollar deficit once Amendment 3 takes effect.

Commissioners preserved this year's approved funding while weighing how to prepare for a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall once Amendment 3 takes effect.

3) Florida State University kicks off homecoming week with Seminole traditions and community service. Florida State University's homecoming week features a food service event, a 175th anniversary time capsule, and the homecoming parade followed by the Seminole Live Carnival.

Florida State University kicks off homecoming week with Seminole traditions and community service

4) Mary Peltola projected to flip Alaska Senate seat, giving Democrats 56-44 majority. Peltola's victory marks the first time since 2008 that a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate election in Alaska.

Mary Peltola projected to flip Alaska Senate seat, giving Democrats 56-44 majority

5) New residential campus opens for neighbors with developmental disabilities in Madison County. Sunrise Community’s new Greenville campus gives families another long-term residential option while creating around 50 jobs.

New 24-bed residential campus opens for people with developmental disabilities in Madison County

6) Wednesday forecast: Clouds will still dominate, but some sun can poke through in some places. Bands of rain will continue to roll in. Luckily, we will avoid any major impacts. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Wet And Gloomy Today (11-18-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.