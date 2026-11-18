TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Spotty showers again this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It is a little warmer than yesterday, and it will continue to warm with each passing day. This afternoon will still be below average, but closer to the low 70s and upper 60s.

Clouds will still dominate, but some sun can poke through in some places. Bands of rain will continue to roll off the Gulf low. Luckily, we are far enough away from the center to avoid any major impacts. Still you may want to consider a light rain jacket or an umbrella.

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