COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State University's homecoming week brings students, alumni, and the community together with service events, a 175th anniversary celebration, and the homecoming parade.

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Florida State University kicks off homecoming week with Seminole traditions and community service

Florida State University's homecoming celebrations are underway, bringing a week filled with garnet and gold, school traditions, and Seminole pride to College Town and the surrounding community.

From the classroom to the streets of Tallahassee, Florida State is getting ready for a week of homecoming traditions with plenty happening on campus for students, alumni, and the community.

Tuesday, students have an opportunity to give back through the Food Fortress service event, helping collect food for fellow Seminoles facing food insecurity.

The celebrations continue throughout the week. Wednesday, the university is marking its 175th anniversary with a time capsule event at Strozier Library.

Then Friday, the homecoming parade takes center stage at 3:30, followed by the Seminole Live Carnival.

While homecoming is a chance to celebrate Florida State's traditions, it's also an opportunity to bring the community together and give back.

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