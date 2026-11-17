MADISON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Families searching for long-term residential care for a loved one with an intellectual or developmental disability now have another option in Madison County.

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New 24-bed residential campus opens for people with developmental disabilities in Madison County

Sunrise Community opened its new residential campus in Greenville on Monday. The 24-bed campus includes three homes with eight bedrooms in each.

Sunrise Community Chief Operating Officer James Dormann said the organization wanted the new campus to feel less like a facility and more like home.

“Our philosophy is, we want everyone to feel like they are at home. And just because it is a facility, doesn't mean that it has to look like one,” Dormann said. “So we have gone to great lengths to make sure this is very home-like.”

The campus is designed for people who may need support with different parts of daily life while still giving residents opportunities to build independence.

Dormann says creating that environment can also give families greater peace of mind about where their loved one will live and who will be there to support them.

“For folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities, this is going to feel like home for them,” Dormann said. “It will make them more comfortable. It will make their families more at ease knowing that they are in a place that they are proud to call home.”

For many families, finding the right long-term living arrangement can be a decision years in the making. Beyond finding an available bed, families may also be looking for a place where their loved one can receive support, develop skills, form relationships and live as independently as possible.

The new campus will house up to 24 people and is expected to create about 50 jobs, including nursing and direct-support positions.

Florida State Rep. Allison Tant says having another residential option for families is meaningful to her both as a lawmaker who has worked on legislation involving people with developmental disabilities and as a mother.

“It puts a smile on my face and it lifts my heart to know that other families will have a place as an option for their loved one,” Tant said.

The Greenville campus adds another long-term residential option for families in Madison County and the surrounding area who are searching for a supportive place for their loved ones to call home.

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