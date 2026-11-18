WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County commissioners voted to preserve approved money in the 2026 budget, but an upcoming budget shortfall caused by Florida's Amendment 3 loomed large over the meeting.

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Commissioners preserved this year's approved funding while weighing how to prepare for a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall once Amendment 3 takes effect.

In the end, none of the county's funding was withheld from its approved purpose in the 26/27 budget.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue employees' raises and county employee cost-of-living adjustments were each approved with a 3-2 vote.

"County employees do a great job, especially our fire rescue. We need those kinds of positions. And if this is the last year that we may be able to give them a raise, I think that's a good idea," County Commissioner Carrie Hughes said.

The county faces a budget shortfall of $5.3 million in the 27/28 fiscal year and an additional $1.1 million in the 28/29 fiscal year due to Amendment 3.

Both Commissioners Ralph Thomas and Valerie Russell expressed concerns about the unknowns with Amendment 3 and how they'll work with an over $6 million deficit in the budget in the future.

"I can't in good conscience vote for an increase when we know we got the major cuts," Thomas said.

Funding for the Wakulla Senior Center received a unanimous vote from commissioners — but not for what was listed on the agenda item.

"I would offer an alternate substitute motion, if you guys would consider it. Let's fund the first two quarters. Let's not cut it out of the budget. Let's fund the first two quarters," Thomas said.

That means the county will pay roughly $50,000 to the senior center, then come back to consider funding the second half later on once they know more.

The Capital Medical Society Foundation received the same motion, which was also approved unanimously.

Sonia Guerra Nicks, a neighbor who spoke at the meeting in support of the center, was relieved it received some funding.

"It was a nice compromise, and I think it was a compromise with a smile, because everyone agrees the senior center is the cornerstone of the county. Really, that's our history and the foundation of our future," Guerra Nicks said.

Commissioner Nichols emphasized the importance of hosting workshops in the future to work out the budget and cuts stemming from Amendment 3 passing.

Neighbor Chris Russell also floated an idea to help.

"Maybe look at a citizens' Advisory Committee on how to implement Amendment 3," Russell said.

No workshops on funding were scheduled at this point.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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