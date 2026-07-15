Midday Update: Leon Co. commissioners address several issues, Quincy police chief probe delayed, and more

Wednesday, July 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County halts data centers, rejects annexation, and plate cameras. The commission also held a series of public hearings on fire rescue, stormwater, solid waste, and sewer assessments Tuesday night.

Leon County commissioners delay vote on $1.6M Flock camera grant after public opposition

2) Quincy commissioners delay internal probe of police chief. The commission plans to revisit the internal review once the criminal investigation into Chief Alexander wraps up. As for the Aldi, repairs can officially begin once the USDA grant is approved.

Quincy commissioners delay internal probe of police chief, back USDA grant to reopen Aldi

3) Property tax amendment could cost Florida local governments $11.8 billion annually, state economists say. The report estimates Amendment 3 would cut local property tax collections by approximately $11.8 billion during the 2031-32 fiscal year.

FL Property tax proposal could cost local governments $11.8 billion annually

4) Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage after donations drop 25%. The American Red Cross says the situation is urgent. The biggest needs right now are platelets, O-positive, and B-negative blood.

Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage after donations drop 25% and hospital requests surge

5) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures this midday will be in the mid to upper 80s, climbing into the low 90s for highs by the late afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Drop Today (7-15-2026)

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