LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The American Red Cross is making an emergency plea after blood donations dropped sharply across the country, raising concerns about whether hospitals will have enough blood on hand.

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Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage after donations drop 25% and hospital requests surge

Blood donations fell 25% in June, while hospitals are requesting 3,500 more units of blood each week than expected during the busy summer trauma season. The biggest needs right now are platelets, O-positive, and B-negative blood.

Red Cross officials said the shortage is largely driven by summer travel and the loss of school blood drives. They warned that if donations do not rebound, hospitals may have to begin delaying certain procedures.

Jackie Shoemaker of the American Red Cross said the situation is urgent.

"Right now, we're in an emergency blood shortage situation. We've seen a 25% decrease in blood donations over the last month, and that, coupled with increased requests from hospitals, has created the situation. We don't want hospitals to be faced with difficult decisions because they don't have enough blood available for surgeries."

Someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion every two seconds. Unlike many medical supplies, blood has a limited shelf life and must be continually replaced through volunteer donors.

"We really don't know ourselves when we, or a loved one, are going to experience a crisis and need blood. Just recently, a colleague of mine who was pregnant had a medical emergency and had to receive several units of blood. It happened to me many years ago, too, and I never would have expected it. Please consider donating lifesaving blood—a loved one or even a complete stranger may need your blood," said Shoemaker

A local blood drive is scheduled for July 29th at the American Red Cross office on Connell Road in Valdosta. Red Cross leaders said one donation can help save multiple lives.

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