First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Drop For Today (7-15-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s this morning. Skies will be nice with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Temperatures this midday will be in the mid to upper 80s, climbing into the low 90s for our highs by the late afternoon. The heat index will reach the low 100s, but most of us will just feel in the upper 90s.

A few isolated showers, and some thunder can pop up after 2 P.M., but they will have a lower impact than they have been the last few days.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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