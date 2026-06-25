Midday Update: Lemondrop launches Love Box program, DeSantis signs property tax rules bill & more

Thursday, June 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.
1) Lemondrop launches first refrigerated Love Box in Havana. The new refrigerated food program comes weeks after the group suspending deliveries of baked goods to community help shelves across the Big Bend.
2) St. Augustine Road lane closures near Valdosta Mall. Neighbors should expect construction on SR 133 & North St. Augustine Road after the July 4th holiday weekend.
3) White House requests $87 billion for Iran war, DC renovations. The request comes after Congress voted to at least symbolically curtail President Trump's war powers.
4) Gov. Desantis signs bill on property tax rules. The bill will shape how local governments respond if voters approve a homestead exemption expansion in November.
5) Thursday forecast: Sun and clouds will linger this midday, but we will likely see some showers and storms pop up heading into the evening. The heat will increase as the move into the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.
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