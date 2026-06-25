First To Know Weather - The Heat Is Building

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are starting off nice and comfortable this morning in the low 70s and upper 60s. The humidity is down for now, but it will grow heading into the afternoon. While we start off sunny, the clouds and showers will return, and even some thunder by the late afternoon and evening.

By midday we will be in the mid 80s, and should climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for this afternoon. Storms and showers can lag today, but we will likely see them pop up heading into the evening. They should clear up completely late into the night. This can impact your commute home, but these should be scattered so not everyone will be getting rain today.

We are continuing to keep an eye on the heat. While this weekend does not have a high chance of showers, it certainly has its impacts. The heat index can get close to if not surpass 110° by Sunday and Monday.

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