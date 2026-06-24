LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Lane closures on State Route 133/North St.Augustine Road near Valdosta Mall have been postponed and will now begin sometime after the July 4th holiday weekend.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

St. Augustine Road lane closures near Valdosta Mall postponed until after July 4th weekend

Utility contractors for the TIA project had previously announced closures from the Interstate 75 interchange at Exit 18 to Norman Drive starting June 29. That start date has since been pushed back, and a new date has not yet been announced. Local residents are encouraged to stay alert for a future announcement of the actual start date.

When work does begin, drivers on St.Augustine Road can expect lane closures, traffic shifts, and slower commutes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is overseeing drainage and traffic signal upgrades along the corridor, while Georgia Power relocates utility poles throughout the area.

Officials say traffic patterns will change as work progresses, and drivers should expect backups, especially around shopping areas and major intersections.

Local commuter Keith Thomas said the delays may be frustrating, but he understands the bigger picture.

"I feel it's needed because progress is always good, I just hate having to leave the house an extra 30 minutes early," Thomas said.

The project is expected to improve traffic flow and infrastructure along one of Valdosta's busiest commercial corridors and is expected to continue through January 2027.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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