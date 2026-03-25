Midday Update: LCS approves $7.8M in cuts, Thomas County sees illegal dumping spike, and more

Wednesday, March 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.
1) $7.8 million in cuts to arts, athletics, & staffing approved by LCS Tuesday night. Leon County Schools approved more than $7.8 million in budget cuts Tuesday following lengthy discussions.
2) Thomas County seeing a spike in illegal dumping. Spring illegal dumping in Thomas County is bringing massive fines and costly cleanups for property owners.
3) Tallahassee business collects food, gift cards to support unpaid TSA agents during government shutdown. Tallahassee businesses are stepping up to assist unpaid TSA agents who have gone at least a month without pay amid a partial government shutdown.
4) Lowndes High School students learn about financial literacy and student debt through live concert. What sounds like a full-on concert is actually a classroom lesson hitting some of the biggest financial realities facing Georgia students.
5) Democrat flips seat in special election for Florida district that includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election for a Florida state House seat on Tuesday, flipping a district that is home to President Donald Trump’s estate, Mar-a-Lago.
6) Weekend Forecast: When you step outside, expect the sun with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and upper 70s by late afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.