Lowndes High School students learn about financial literacy and student debt through live concert

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — What sounds like a full-on concert is actually a classroom lesson hitting some of the biggest financial realities facing Georgia students.

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Lowndes High School students learn about financial literacy and student debt through a live concert

Singer-songwriter Gooding took the stage at Lowndes High School, turning the auditorium into a live concert experience complete with rock-and-roll moves and crowd interaction. But behind the music is a serious message.

Georgia ranks among the highest in the nation for student loan debt, with more than 1.7 million residents owing nearly $72 billion. The average borrower carries over $42,000 in debt. The state is stepping in early, targeting high schoolers before they sign their first loan.

Through the "Funding the Future" program, students are learning about saving, credit, and long-term financial decisions through music, visuals, and real-life examples.

Financial Literacy Outreach Project Manager Tricia Danskin says the idea started after state leaders saw just how effective this approach could be.

"A bit ago, directors of securities…had seen Funding the Future at a conference, and she brought it back to Secretary Raffensperger and shared with him the excitement from the show and the knowledge that the kids can gain," Danskin said.

For students like senior Eli Johnson, the message is already hitting home.

"Since I'm a senior, it's definitely kind of hits a little harder…about to go in the real world soon…knowing a little bit more about that is definitely helping," Johnson said.

With inflation rising, rent climbing, and financial stress becoming more common, leaders say giving students these tools now could help prevent major debt later.

Principal Krista Pearson says it is about more than just one day.

"Hopefully kids left here with something exciting…and an opportunity to really just go home and talk about this around the kitchen table with their families tonight," Pearson said.

Students walked away with financial literacy booklets, giving them something to carry those lessons beyond the concert. As the tour continues across Georgia, the goal is to turn students into financially confident adults.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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