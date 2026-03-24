Thomas County seeing a spike in illegal dumping

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Spring illegal dumping in Thomas County is bringing massive fines and costly cleanups for property owners.

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Illegal dumping spikes during spring in Thomas County

Code enforcement officer Chris Hataway says illegal dumping starts picking up this time of year. He says officers deal with 200 to 300 cases a year, with dozens turning into large dumps.

People dump items like couches, concrete, construction debris, and household trash on vacant or ignored properties. Sometimes people are trying to avoid fees, or they just do not know the rules. When a pile starts, it does not stay small because people keep adding to it.

To track down who is responsible, officers dig through the trash looking for clues like addresses. They then start a three-step, 30-day notice process before it goes to court.

"Oh, the worst thing that can happen is, if the judge deems fit, then he can, after it's adjudicated, then he can charge the property owner $1,000 per day," Hataway said. "And he can treat each of this, each day, as a separate violation. So it can be into the thousands of dollars, and it can run up very quickly."

Property owners can end up responsible even if they did not dump the trash. The city also has to step in with crews, trucks, and landfill fees to clean it up.

Beyond the cost, these large piles take time, money, and resources to clean. They can also lead to bigger issues like blocked storm drains and health concerns, including attracting pests and spreading bacteria.

Hataway says property owners who want to avoid this should check on their property more often, consider installing cameras, and put up signage.

The right way to handle large or non-biodegradable items is to call the city’s solid waste division for a proper pickup. Leaving debris behind does not just look bad, but it can quickly turn into a much bigger and more expensive problem.

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