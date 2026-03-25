First To Know Weather - Spotty Showers Through Today (3-25-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A cool start to the day today in the mid 50s to the low 60s. Isolated showers have been bubbling up, and they can continue to through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Even though the sun can poke through this afternoon, there will still be a chance of showers.

Temperatures by this midday will be in the mid to upper 60s. By the late afternoon we can reach the mid to upper 70s. There will still be a chance of spotty showers, but they will be brief. You may want to have an umbrella on standby. The showers will be isolated and can pop up randomly through the day. The chance of showers will be gone by tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

The rest of this week will be dry and warm as we remain above average into this weekend.

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