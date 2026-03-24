Leon County Schools has a plan to cut more than $7.8 million from its budget following lengthy discussions.

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$7.8 million cuts on the table for LCS, cuts to arts, athletics, and staffing plans, Virtual School saved

The cuts will include the consolidation of certain positions at the District level, eliminating staff positions at schools, and reducing arts and athletics funding by 50%.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said that money is used to subsidize programs for families, so parents could expect to pay more to enroll their children in programs.

"The whole goal of that initiative was to reduce costs for parents and families for kids to participate in those programs, whether it's a cheerleader at a middle school, a lacrosse player at high school, or they're in the marching band or in the orchestra. Some of that may go back to families having to raise money for their children to participate in programs," Hanna said.

Hanna said the District will work with principals to decide which positions to eliminate.

"Another school might say, well, you know, I have an extra guidance counselor, so I'm good. I don't need a social worker and that extra guidance counselor. Some people might, I need both of my academic interventionists, I need a second interventionist, and I'll give up a classroom teacher for that," Hanna said.

Not on the list of cuts: Leon County Virtual School or the consolidation of schools. This is something that disappoints School Board Member Alva Smith. Smith said she wishes the slate of cuts included other items and more information.

"A holistic view of our district. What can we do better? What schools can we repurpose? How can we move kids from schools that are under-enrolled, where communities are not supporting that school anymore, and shift them to schools where they're actually probably enrolled already, and do more with the resources there, instead of increasing our staffing budgets and increasing our class size," Smith said.

Smith said that if not this budget cycle, she will continue pushing for the consolidation of schools.

Hanna said he also believes they will have to revisit it, but that this year wasn't the right time.

"I just don't feel as though we're at that tipping point yet. I just don't. But we will continue to monitor because once you close a school, there's no going back," Hanna said.

These cuts are being made while waiting for the legislature to decide on a State budget. Hanna said they need to start rolling out staffing plans for principals. Hanna added that, depending on what the legislature decides, they can always add resources back if they find they have the funds.

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