Midday Update: Ian Rodgers' boss speaks following truck discovery, TMH-FSU partnership town hall, and more

November 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Ian Rodgers' boss speaks after missing truck found. Joe Webster bought the work truck for Rodgers three days before he and the truck went missing. The truck was recently discovered off Old Plank Road in Leon County.

2) Neighbors criticize planned TMH-FSU partnership during town hall Tuesday. Neighbors cited concerns about state control, a lack of community representation, and the rushed process. TMH consultant Gary Yordon said the hospital board wants majority community control and does not want the deal to proceed until all questions are answered.

3) "Missy's Law" filed to become law following death of 5-year-old Melissa "Missy" Mogle in Tallahassee. The bill seeks to keep a person found guilty of a dangerous crime to remain in custody until sentencing. The bill comes after Missy was found unresponsive at her home in May. Her mother and stepfather have been charged with her death.

4) Homeowners Rally in Tallahassee as Lawmakers Weigh HOA Overhaul. A Tampa Bay couple fed up with their homeowner’s association turned years of frustration into a protest at Florida’s Capitol on Monday, pushing lawmakers to take up major HOA and condo reforms next session.

5) Senate unanimously approves bill to compel release of the Epstein files. The action came just hours after the House overwhelmingly voted to pass the measure.

6) Wednesday Forecast: Afternoon temperatures will remain well above average in the low 80s, and skies will be mostly sunny. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

