First To Know Weather - Moisture Slowly Returns

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Some patchy fog this morning for our more western communities as moisture continues to build. The denser fog will be along our western counties.

Overnight cooling has been stronger, allowing temperatures to start even lower in the mornings. The last few mornings have been in the low to mid 40s. This morning will likely remain in the upper 40s, which is near average. While the next few nights will be above average, they should still be cooler than expected. Afternoon temperatures will remain well above average in the low 80s, and skies will be mostly sunny.

There is a small chance of showers this weekend. These will likely begin late Saturday and continue into Sunday afternoon. Since the showers should be spotty, there is no need to cancel weekend plans, but it is wise to have an alternative option just in case.

