"Missy's Law" filed to become law following death of 5-year-old Melissa "Missy" Mogle in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Tuesday, November 18th, Representative Sam Greco filed House Bill 445 to become law. Better known as "Missy's Law," the bill seeks to keep a person found guilty of a dangerous crime to remain in custody until sentencing.

The bill comes after 5-year-old Melissa "Missy" Mogle was found unresponsive at her home in May in Tallahassee. Her mother and stepfather, Chloe and Daniel Spencer, were charged with her death.

In July, Attorney General James Uthmeier said he was working to create Missy’s Law in relation to this case, targeting judges. Daniel was convicted of another crime prior to Missy's death, but was allowed out on bond by a Leon County judge when she was killed.

Daniel Spencer's trial was set for November but will now happen next June, and he's due back in court in February.

Chloe is due back in court on December 3rd.

Both face first-degree murder charges, and the State Attorney's Office plans to seek the death penalty.

