Midday Update: Georgia Baby Box bill, Gadsden County K-8 plans, Senate renews DeSantis emergency fund, & more

Thursday, February 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast

1) Georgia Baby Box bill could come to Thomas County. As lawmakers consider legalizing newborn safety devices across Georgia, Thomas County residents and health advocates are weighing whether baby boxes could prevent unsafe abandonment and support mothers in crisis.

2) Gadsden County discusses plans for new K-8 school at public meeting. Community members gathered at Stewart Street Elementary on Wednesday night for an in-depth look at the future of education in Gadsden County. Contractors presented detailed layouts of the new K-8 school, sharing floor plans, design concepts, and even a 3-D model to help families visualize what the campus will look like.

3) Tallahassee screening explores African American, Jewish unity during civil rights movement. Community members in Tallahassee learned about a powerful part of civil rights history Wednesday night when Charlie Ward Champions Ranch partnered with the Holocaust Education Resource Council to screen the film "Shared Legacies."

4) Senate renews DeSantis emergency fund amid immigration spending backlash. With days to spare before the state’s emergency response fund is set to expire, Florida senators voted Wednesday to keep the money flowing, brushing aside Democratic concerns that it has become a blank check for immigration enforcement.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will stay in the 70s with lows in the 40s; this trend will continue into the weekend for Valentine's Day. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

