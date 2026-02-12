Tallahassee screening explores African American, Jewish unity during civil rights movement

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee community learned about African American and Jewish collaboration in the civil rights movement through a "Shared Legacies" film screening Wednesday.

Community members in Tallahassee learned about a powerful part of civil rights history Wednesday night when Charlie Ward Champions Ranch partnered with the Holocaust Education Resource Council to screen the film "Shared Legacies."

The film highlighted the alliance between African American and Jewish communities and how their collaboration helped shape the civil rights movement.

"There's a chance that history can get lost if it's not shared or taught," said Tonja Ward, co-founder of Champions Ranch.

The screening took place at the Challenger Learning Center, followed by a panel discussion focused on unity, resilience, and education.

"Hold that creed of liberty and justice for all, not for some, but for all." said Andrea Oliver.

Ward said events like this help connect history to current community conversations.

"What I think Blacks and Jews need right now is the opportunity to be in proximity with one another deeply so that we carry each other's stories in our hearts in our minds and our spirits so that we can once again move together, not for the sake of saving each other's poor unfortunate souls but for the sake of understanding the essential human dignity that we each carry and why it behooves us as Jews and Blacks to not let go of the years and years of ancestry, the years and years of energy, fights, bodies on the line that have come before us that deserve our attention, to not let go of their legacy," said Yavilah McCoy, Ayecha founder, activist, and teacher, in the film.

Ward encouraged community members to engage with people from different backgrounds.

"Really, talk to someone different and ask them about their history. Ask them about their experiences in the past and ask them about their hopes for the future. We want people to not just experience a movie and say, 'Hey that was great.' But to find those questions and have conversations with people from different communities," Ward said.

Holocaust Education Resource Council Executive Director Barbara Goldstein said the film's message still connects with neighbors years later.

"So important for the community to learn for Black history month, and this movie is very powerful about the civil rights movement and learning how to help each other out and stand up for what's right and be together as a community," Goldstein said.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend brought more than 40 students to the screening. CEO Kacy Dennis said the film carries a message for everyone, including children.

"I just hope they learn the importance about the shared legacies...how we all work together. It's so important for the kids to understand and all the kids to know: the importance of working together, conflict resolution, all those great things," Dennis said.

Organizers hope events like this will educate the community and encourage unity across different cultures and generations.

