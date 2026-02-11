Georgia baby box bill could come to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — As lawmakers consider legalizing newborn safety devices across Georgia, Thomas County residents and health advocates are weighing whether baby boxes could prevent unsafe abandonment and support mothers in crisis.

As Georgia lawmakers weigh HB 350, a bill allowing secure newborn safety devices statewide, a Thomas County doula is pushing for local implementation to help mothers in crisis.

The legislation would expand Georgia's existing Safe Haven law by adding anonymous surrender options through baby boxes - climate-controlled devices that alert first responders when a newborn is placed inside.

Brittany Jordan, a certified doula serving 10 counties in Southwest Georgia, said the boxes could save lives in situations where face-to-face surrender feels impossible.

"We see the news all the time about babies being found or abandoned," Jordan said. "We don't know if a mom has carried because of molestation. We don't know if a mom is in an abusive relationship. If we don't have something in place that makes them feel safe, then bad situations can happen."

Currently, Georgia allows newborn surrender up to 30 days old, but only through direct handoff to hospital or fire department staff. The proposed baby boxes would provide 24/7 anonymous access.

Jordan, who covers Thomas County and surrounding areas, said she regularly encounters mothers facing domestic violence, housing insecurity, and perinatal mental health issues.

"It's hard to raise a baby by yourself," Jordan said. "If you're in a bad situation and you don't have a village of support, you feel so alone."

The bill passed the House unanimously, 168-0, and now awaits Senate action. If signed into law, hospitals and fire departments could voluntarily install the devices using donations and fundraising.

Jordan said she would love to see Thomas County participate.

"You don't want to find babies in the woods or babies in dumpsters, and that's where they're being left right now," Jordan said. "This is definitely a better choice."

The devices would include crisis hotline information and allow mothers to leave medical information if they choose.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

